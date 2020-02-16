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Sandy Hook Video #3 "Detailed Outside Sandy Hook Pictures: Mold, Weeds, Hanging Wires, Windows Covered Up”
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206 views • February 16, 2020
This video, posted on Youtube in 2013 or so, and afterwards removed in about 2016, shows the decrepit state of the elementary school as of the time that these pictures were taken, after the event had transpired in Dec. 2012. The original poster was accurate in describing outside images of a school that had actually been closed in 2008, because of issues relating to the presence of lead paint on interior walls as well as asbestos in insulation. Rather than repairing those issues (which was mandated by federal law in 2008) the city chose to close the school permanently.
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