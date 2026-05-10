The World Needs Moms! How Surrogacy Is So Damaging | This Week's TOP World News Stories 5/10/26

World News Report: The world needs moms! Mom is the ultimate cheerleader, comfort, and love. Today we will celebrate mothers around the world and highlight the problems that arise when moms are purposefully left out of the equation. This week, Britain's first gay surrogate parent, Barrie Drewitt-Barlow, 57, who is now married to his daughter's ex-boyfriend, has been charged with r*pe and human trafficking for s*xual exploitation. The Dark Side of Surrogacy- kids need their moms! Surrogacy harms children by intentionally severing the natural bond with their gestational mother at birth, which studies link to higher risks of attachment disorders, identity confusion, and long-term emotional trauma. All of that and MORE in this week's TOP World News Stories! Read More: https://www.resistancechicks.com/the-world-needs-moms/

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