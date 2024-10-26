💥Fire after strikes in Odessa - a warehouse with ammunition, presumably?

💥🇺🇦 Fire after strikes in Odessa. Secondary explosions can be heard in several other videos. Strike by Russia today.

💥🇺🇦 More from Odessa, presumably a warehouse with ammunition is burning.

Adding:

Rheinmetall Corporation built and launched a plant in Ukraine,

According to the head of the German giant Papperger, the first plant will produce the latest German IFV KF41 Lynx. Ten armored vehicles are planned to be made this year.

The opening of four more enterprises is planned. They will be engaged in the production of gunpowder, ammunition and anti-aircraft systems.





