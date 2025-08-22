BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Joe Untamed: Exposing the Elites: From Radical Islam to Big Pharma Lies W/ Robert Spencer and Dr. Robert Malone M.D., M.S.
Untamed Nation
Untamed Nation
143 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
38 views • 1 day ago

Joe Untamed tackles two urgent battles shaping America’s future: the rise of radical Islamist influence and the war over truth in public health. Robert Spencer, renowned scholar and director of Jihad Watch, joins us to break down the growing presence of Islamist ideology in U.S. communities—from mass gatherings in Michigan to city councils now dominated by Muslim politicians. What does this mean for American law, culture, and national security? Spencer peels the onion back on the elites enabling this transformation and warns what’s at stake if we continue down this path unchecked.

Then, Dr. Robert Malone—the original inventor of mRNA vaccine technology—returns to reveal how entrenched bureaucrats and Big Pharma allies are weaponizing science against the American people. With new developments inside HHS and RFK Jr.’s sweeping reforms, Malone exposes the deep state’s retaliation, the dangers of indemnifying industries like RNA pesticides, and the long-term health consequences hidden from public view. From vaccine schedules to regulatory corruption, his insights strike at the heart of America’s medical and political crises.

Together, Spencer and Malone highlight the same underlying truth: powerful elites, whether in religion, government, or corporate boardrooms, are eroding American freedom from within. This is not just about foreign threats or public health—it’s about the survival of liberty itself. Tonight’s show is a wake-up call, offering clarity, urgency, and solutions for anyone ready to stand against the forces trying to reshape America in their image.



https://x.com/joeoltmannx


Please check out Joe’s Givesendgo at: https://www.givesendgo.com/JoeOltmann


https://untamednation.com/


Support the Untamed Sponsors!


How Untamed can help protect YOUR savings! Learn more today at Untamedgold.com #goldcopartner


Join AMAC today for a complimentary 1-year membership, just for being part of

the Untamed family.

https://amac.us/secured/?utm_objective=membership_new


Make sure to check out https://honorboundusa.com for all your Untamed Nation merch needs!

Go to honorboundusa.com to get FREE TINA stickers and use Promo Code “FREETINA” for 20% off!


Go to https://DCFguns.com and use Promo Code UNTAMEDNATION for 5% OFF Byrna Products



Protect your family from hackers by going to https://sns.pidoxa.com NOW


Text UNTAMED to 89517 to get notified when we go live!

Text/Data rates may apply. Reply STOP to stop, HELP for help

Keywords
joe oltmannconservative dailyuntameduntamednationuntamed truth
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy