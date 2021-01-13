BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

'In the Name of Zion' (Documentary) [13.01.2021]
Kim Osbøl - Copenhagen Denmark
Kim Osbøl - Copenhagen Denmark
1569 followers
Follow
0
Share
Report
121 views • October 11, 2021
One of the most prominent books on Jewish supremacism is Jewish Supremacism: My Awakening to the Jewish Question by David Duke. The book argues that there is a powerful Jewish supremacist element in Judaism and Zionism that is great threat to both non-Jews and Jews. Duke uses direct quotes from the Talmud, other major Jewish sources such as the Jewish Encyclopedia, major Jewish magazines, and Jewish leaders to argue the existence of a group of hateful, anti-Gentile Jewish supremacists that may also boast of a Jewish control over media and politics.

A Satanic power that had taken hold of our whole nation, who had gripped in their hands all the key positions of the spiritual and intellectual life, but also of the political and economic life, and who monitored from these key positions the whole nation. A power at the same time possessed the influence to persecute with the law of those, if necessary, who undertook to join the fight against this power and who were willing to oppose resistance to the advance of that power. The almighty Judaism has declared the war on us thus in those days.” ? Adolf Hitler ?

'This video is unavailable as the contents have been deemed #potentially #illegal within your country (Denmark by our moderation team.'
https://edcdeveloper.wordpress.com/2021/01/13/in-the-name-of-zion-full-documentary/
https://en.metapedia.org/wiki/Jewish_supremacism
https://archive.org/details/MyAwakeningDavidDuke
https://www.bitchute.com/video/cssXkCAPV3jY
Keywords
freedompedophiliasatanismdeepstatefascism
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Obama-Appointed Judge Slams the Brakes on Trump&#8217;s $100,000 H-1B Visa Fee

Obama-Appointed Judge Slams the Brakes on Trump’s $100,000 H-1B Visa Fee

Douglas Harrington
AP-NORC Poll: Most Americans Blame Trump for High Prices as Economic Approval Hits New Low

AP-NORC Poll: Most Americans Blame Trump for High Prices as Economic Approval Hits New Low

Sterling Ashworth
COVID Was the Warm-Up: The Global Energy Sabotage Is the Real Kill Switch

COVID Was the Warm-Up: The Global Energy Sabotage Is the Real Kill Switch

Mike Adams
&#8220;Foundations in Farming and Homesteading + Pastured Laying Hens&#8221; on BrightU: Inside an unconventional philosophy of farm health

“Foundations in Farming and Homesteading + Pastured Laying Hens” on BrightU: Inside an unconventional philosophy of farm health

Belle Carter
The invisible shield: How Faraday technology is revolutionizing personal security and emergency preparedness

The invisible shield: How Faraday technology is revolutionizing personal security and emergency preparedness

HRS Editors
UAE Confirms Netanyahu Visit, Statement Omits Regional Wars

UAE Confirms Netanyahu Visit, Statement Omits Regional Wars

Garrison Vance
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy