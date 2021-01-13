'In the Name of Zion' (Documentary) [13.01.2021]

One of the most prominent books on Jewish supremacism is Jewish Supremacism: My Awakening to the Jewish Question by David Duke. The book argues that there is a powerful Jewish supremacist element in Judaism and Zionism that is great threat to both non-Jews and Jews. Duke uses direct quotes from the Talmud, other major Jewish sources such as the Jewish Encyclopedia, major Jewish magazines, and Jewish leaders to argue the existence of a group of hateful, anti-Gentile Jewish supremacists that may also boast of a Jewish control over media and politics.A Satanic power that had taken hold of our whole nation, who had gripped in their hands all the key positions of the spiritual and intellectual life, but also of the political and economic life, and who monitored from these key positions the whole nation. A power at the same time possessed the influence to persecute with the law of those, if necessary, who undertook to join the fight against this power and who were willing to oppose resistance to the advance of that power. The almighty Judaism has declared the war on us thus in those days.” ? Adolf Hitler ?'This video is unavailable as the contents have been deemed #potentially #illegal within your country (Denmark by our moderation team.'