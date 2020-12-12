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Who Lucifer REALLY Was
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103 views • December 12, 2020
Who and when was Lucifer? Is Lucifer actually the Devil? Satan? In this discussion with a caller, Steve Gregg (host of The Narrow path radio program) clarifies what the Bible actually says about Lucifer. Hang on, it just might make your head spin a little!
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