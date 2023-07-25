What's the Piano Got to do With Death and Birth? P4: 13 MORE Examples Plus 5 Bonus clips

Here's 13 MORE examples where both death and life are associated with the piano in the same clip. To wrap up this series, we include 5 more piano-death clips at the end as a bonus.
Find a full HD version of this video for streaming and download here:
https://theopenscroll.com/videos/PianoDeathOR_Life_P4.mp4
Clip list:
1-2) Brokenwood S9E2
3) Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban
4-6) Midsomer Murders S8E8
7) Happy Gilmore
8-9) Westworld S4
10) Stay Close S1E7
11) Lucifer S1E1
12) M3gan
13) The Giver
Bonus 5 examples of piano-death
* 2 Midsomer Murders S9E1
* 3 Ridley season 1
Find the playlist for this series here:
https://theopenscroll.com/contentPlaylists.htm#pianoDeathLife
Resources Referenced in this video:
"Undone" S2E6 (2022) and Taylor Swift "Cardigan" - Part 1: Piano Stargates in Media https://theopenscroll.blogspot.com/2022/05/undone-s2e6-2022-and-taylor-swift.html
Curious about the pending reset of time? Learn more here: "The Pending Reset of Time"
https://theopenscroll.com/when_cometh/timeReset.htm
Find a significant collection in our media catalogs:
https://theopenscroll.com/contentVideoAudio.htm
https://theopenscroll.com/contentPlaylists.htm
Follow The Open Scroll Blog by email:
https://follow.it/theopenscroll?action=followPub
The Open Scroll: https://theopenscroll.com
The Open Scroll Blog: https://theopenscroll.blogspot.com
