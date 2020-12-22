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How Biomagnetism Help Fractured Neck Injury ?
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17 views • December 22, 2020
Veronica had lost all hope after a fractured neck injury. Biomagnetism improved her symptoms and gave Veronica her life back. Watch her inspiring story.
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