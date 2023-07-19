U.S. Rep. Steve King: Exposing Deep State Agenda behind Global Warming

Former U.S. Congressman Steve King (R-Iowa) chaired the Constitution Committee while on Capitol Hill, so he is hardened in the fight to defend Americans’ God-given rights against government encroachment. In this interview with The New American, he describes how he got involved in the battle against government-sanctioned confiscation of private property, masked behind a save-the-earth campaign to capture carbon dioxide and pipe it thousands of miles through our nation’s Corn Belt to underground sequestration in North Dakota.



