STORM DRAINS IN COSTA RICA

We are driving through a small town in Costa Rica when I saw storm drains that had absolutely no way to be seen unless you're right on top of them. I saw a car almost crashed inside of one of these so I thought I would get out and make a video and warn you that storm drains that are completely exposed like this are in enough places that you should pay attention to where you are at all times.

Not every country does things like North America so just proceed with caution but never forget to enjoy yourself!

If you'd like to know more about Costa Rica get a hold of me right away at www.kevinjjohnston.me