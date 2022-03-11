© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
You Want to Help the People in Russia & Ukraine Don't You ?
Follow
1
Share
Report
92 views • March 11, 2022
Share this video https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Gb0techvS3E in every country of the world.
IT CHANGES HISTORY
I was able to use a downloader to snag the utube video from here: It's quite a story.
https://ukrainer.net/the-holodomor-in-a-global-context/
IT CHANGES HISTORY
I was able to use a downloader to snag the utube video from here: It's quite a story.
https://ukrainer.net/the-holodomor-in-a-global-context/
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.