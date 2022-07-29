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5G / EMF / MICROWAVE / RADIATION [HEALTH HAZARDS]

(Some FACTS & SOLUTIONS wt TruePathFinder)

https://www.bitchute.com/video/250fvIvVPjmX/ [SHARE]

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(c) https://www.bitchute.com/channel/tangentopolis/

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In this video we explore whether 5G and electromagnetic radiation in the microwave range are dangerous for your health by examining the scientific evidence and present efficient ways to protect yourself and counteract the negative effects.





(truepathfinder) https://www.bitchute.com/channel/truepathfinder/

(video) https://www.bitchute.com/video/HIdLySXB41UY/





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#health #5G #EMF #electromagneticradiation #EMFdangers #5Gdangers #5Gradiation #5Gkills #EMFsensitivity #emfprotection #emfradiation #biosphereoptimization #holistichealth #holistictreatment #holistictherapy #holistichealing #chronicdiseaseprevention #chronicdiseasetreatment

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tangentopolis (world orders review)

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/ZMv79MtHJ9al/