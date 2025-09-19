Brighteon Broadcast News, Sep 19, 2025 – You must learn to control AI and robots to SURVIVE the societal collapse that’s coming

- Simulation Theory, AI, and Robots for Survival (0:11)

- Global Political Tensions and Predictions (1:33)

- Economic and Social Implications of Global Conflict (6:49)

- The Era of Easy Money and Affordable Goods Ending (7:55)

- Preparing for a Collapsing Economy (20:50)

- Using AI and Robots for Survival and Decentralization (30:50)

- The Role of Drones and Ground-Based Robots (43:32)

- The Future of AI and Robotics in Society (56:02)

- The Importance of Financial Preparedness (1:01:21)

- The Role of AI in Defining Wealth and Success (1:13:48)

- Mike Adams' Background and Skills (1:23:20)

- The Importance of Clear Instructions for AI (1:25:50)

- AI Agents and Their Applications (1:28:42)

- Prompt Engineering and AI Skills (1:33:02)

- Philosophical and Ethical Considerations of AI (1:34:33)

- AI and Human Depopulation Vectors (1:43:05)

- The Role of AI in Government and Society (1:47:35)

- The Future of Human-AI Relationships (2:00:04)

- The Ethical Implications of AI Development (2:02:59)

- The Potential for AI to Replace Human Labor (2:04:41)





For more updates, visit: http://www.brighteon.com/channel/hrreport





NaturalNews videos would not be possible without you, as always we remain passionately dedicated to our mission of educating people all over the world on the subject of natural healing remedies and personal liberty (food freedom, medical freedom, the freedom of speech, etc.). Together, we’re helping create a better world, with more honest food labeling, reduced chemical contamination, the avoidance of toxic heavy metals and vastly increased scientific transparency.





▶️ Every dollar you spend at the Health Ranger Store goes toward helping us achieve important science and content goals for humanity: https://www.healthrangerstore.com/

▶️ Sign Up For Our Newsletter: https://www.naturalnews.com/Readerregistration.html

▶️ Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport

▶️ Join Our Social Network: https://brighteon.social/@HealthRanger

▶️ Check In Stock Products at: https://PrepWithMike.com





🔴 Brighteon.io: Brighteon.io/HealthRanger

🔴 Brighteon.Social: https://brighteon.social/@HealthRanger

🔴 Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/naturalnews

🔴 Gab: https://gab.com/NaturalNews

🔴 Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/naturalnews

🔴 Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/HealthRangerReport

🔴 Mewe: https://mewe.com/p/naturalnews

🔴 Spreely: https://social.spreely.com/NaturalNews

🔴 Telegram: https://t.me/naturalnewsofficial

🔴 Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/realhealthrangerstore/