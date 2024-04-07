The Liberator #16: The Prodigal Son

This video covers most of Luke 15. Here Jesus exposes the unloving attitude of the pharisees through two parables - the parable of the lost sheep and the parable of the prodigal son. This is a video about the power of God's love and forgiveness towards sinners.
