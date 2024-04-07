Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
The Liberator #16: The Prodigal Son
channel image
Not Serving two Masters
58 Subscribers
1 view
Published Yesterday

This video covers most of Luke 15.  Here Jesus exposes the unloving attitude of the pharisees through two parables - the parable of the lost sheep and the parable of the prodigal son.  This is a video about the power of God's love and forgiveness towards sinners.

Keywords
biblegospeljesuslukesonprodigal

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket