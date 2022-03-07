DR PALEVSKY - TEEN TALK - CRITICAL THINKING FOR TEENS & YOUNG ADULTS

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Watch this powerful talk from Dr Palevsky and hear what he shared with an array of teens and college students about the current situation we find ourselves in and the urgent need to think critically. Hosted by Penelope Sullivan in partnership with Children’s Health Defense.
Always thought-provoking and inspirational!
Share this with all the teens and young adults you know!