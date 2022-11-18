Written and published by Lucia.

Written transcript, RETURN TO THE ANCIENT PATH - My Hiding Place - 444 Prophecy News

https://444prophecynews.com/return-to-the-ancient-path-my-hiding-place/

Link to, 'SHOULD I BE KEEPING THE SABBATH?', https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fOHSi-6et7A

Link to, 'THE THIRD TEMPLE', https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZPiMJrvpKUw

Link to, 'THE TESTING OF OUR FAITH', https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rPOcfwdp0LM

Link to, 'IS OUR FAITH ENOUGH?', https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yO-6AKOkEao

Link to, 'THE NARROW WAY', https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ESvbeZklqTI

Link to, 'WHO ARE THE 2 WITNESSES? - PART 1', https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zv68U8Aorcc

Link to, 'ARE YOU STILL A PAGAN? COME OUT OF HER MY PEOPLE - EASTER', https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=O8YmdTMc32w

Link to, 'ARE YOU STILL A PAGAN? COME OUT OF HER MY PEOPLE - CHRISTMAS', https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0rWyIXrz6CE



Link to, 'A WORD ON DISCIPLINE', https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8ebFsMQquuU

----------------------------------------------

If you've never heard about Jesus, please click on the link provided and it will take you to a video called, 'Who is Jesus?', https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1PXInXBCqFQ, where you can learn more about Him and how you can have a relationship with Him.

















