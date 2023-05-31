Joe Pags | MADD Disinvites Sheriff Mark Lamb -- Plus, He's Running for US Senate!
Why would Mothers Against Drunk Driving disinvite this amazing American Sheriff? Drunk Driving has affected his family directly. He explains what happened. Plus, an update on the border and his run for US Senate.
www.SheriffLambforSenate.com
https://rumble.com/v2qvm7q-madd-disinvites-sheriff-mark-lamb-plus-hes-running-for-us-senate.html
