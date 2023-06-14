Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Planting potatoes into tubs at dusk in my survival garden before forecast rain MVI_2010
98 views
channel image
EK the Urban Yeti
Published Yesterday |
Shop nowDonate

It’s a good time in Perth for planting potatoes, and I have now got 17 tubs started, the latest 2 this evening. Autumn to winter is the best time in Perth for potato growing.

Keywords
nutritionpreppingsurvivalhigh-calorie foodroyal blue potatoesgrowing food in potssoil-conditioning

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket