President Biden Has a ‘Golden Opportunity’ To Combat the Evil Chinese Communist Party

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04/12/2022 Heritage Foundation President Kevin Roberts: It’s a litany of horrors every day from the Chinese Communist Party, President Biden has a golden opportunity here to stand up to the CCP regime, because the evil of the Chinese Communist Party is so clear.