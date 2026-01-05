A Washington County man is facing multiple charges after investigators say he tried to kidnap a child at a Walmart in Cornelius, Ore., in December.





The alleged incident happened on Sunday, Dec. 21, 2025, at the Walmart Supercenter located in the 200 block of N. Adair St.





Authorities from multiple agencies responded to the store after a 911 caller reported that a man, armed with a knife, had attempted to take her child from their stroller inside the store.





The child’s father stopped the man from grabbing the child, but was injured during the altercation, according to Washington County Sheriff’s investigators. However, during that struggle, authorities say the suspect dropped his knife.





MORE: https://katu.com/news/local/man-accused-of-trying-to-kidnap-child-from-stroller-at-walmart-in-cornelius

