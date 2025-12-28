© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
KEYONTE GEORGE Buzzer Beater! Jazz 131-129 Pistons SHOCKER!
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
1 view • 1 day ago
KEYONTE GEORGE Buzzer Beater! Jazz 131-129 Pistons SHOCKER!
https://www.newsplusglobe.com/
Description
Keyonte George 31 PTS + game-winning floater with 2.1 sec left! Jazz beat Pistons 131-129 behind Markkanen 30, Sensabaugh 20. Cunningham 29/17 AST misses buzzer. Jazz snap 4-game skid despite Pistons 52% FG/18 3s. PERFECT 25-26 FT!
Hashtags
#KeyonteGeorge #JazzWin #BuzzerBeater #PistonsVsJazz #CadeCunningham #NBABasketball #George31 #UtahJazz
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.