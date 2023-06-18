Elon Musk & ZUBY on climate change agenda: We don't need to be ALARMIST about it.

Elon Musk & ZUBY Discuss the ‘Climate Change’ Agenda





“Over time we need to move to a sustainable energy economy…but we also don’t need to be alarmist about it and super negative and massively disrupt people’s lifestyles”





We don't need to feel guilty about being a human. We can eat a steak, its fine."





https://twitter.com/TheChiefNerd/status/1670109864922685440?s=20