Gun Gripes #249 Why Canada's Gun Ban is Important - June 15 2020

Uploaded on June 15 2020InfowarsFan's comments: This is indeed the equivalent of the 1990's assault weapons ban in the U.S. and following the people's reaction after the Christchurch New Zealand mass shooting, we had pretty much anticipated that Justin Castro or Fidel Trudeau would attempt this lawless crap over here... they were just waiting for the covid19 pandemic to hit North America in order to pass this crap while parliment is closed down. Even though this pandemic caught us by surprise, it is still no reason to treat the population like they were born yesterday damn it !Obama also said he has a pen and a phone and he will use them !!!Heh yeah... The long gun registery was put in effect soon after some piece of crap killed 14 women and injured 2 other at a Montreal institution called Polytechnique on December 6 1989.And by the way, even if the CANADIAN long gun registery was abolished, in 2015, the province of QUEBEC's government filed, and won an injunction request to obtain their part of the registery data to then recreate and mandate their own registery. And don't expect Trudeau (liberal) as well as Andrew Sheer (castrated sheep posing as a conservative) to do anything about it !That 2 year amnesty period is just for the propaganda to have it's desired and intended effect. It leaves enough time to figure out how to intensify the pressure on those refusing to turn their guns in. It's all psychological warfare at this point instead.They just wait for the next mass shooting to occour and after it eventually does happen...Gun ownership is NOT a privilege, IT IS A RIGHT !!!England confiscated and destroyed all privately owned guns in 1998 and look at their higher crime rate today !Thanks for caring Eric we love you too !!!Here is the canadian gun ban list: (Also, go read what they say at the end of that list)