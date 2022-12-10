Create New Account
And We Know 12.9.2022 SHADOWBAN receipts revealed on TWITTER! [email protected] experts prove DAMAGE DONE! GITMO READY! PRAY!
High Hopes
Published a day ago |
LT at And We Know


Dec 9, 2022


Well, we have more craziness in the supposed White House to help wake up the masses, we have to stay informed of the MSM lies…so you aren’t caught off guard, Twitter unveiled so much more on shadow banning accounts, Project Veritas uncovers more, and Senate hearing on the VAX is astonishing.


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v1zttly-12.9.22-shadowban-receipts-revealed-on-twitter-vx-experts-prove-damage-done.html


current eventsnewsliesvaccinechristianproject veritastwittercrimes against humanitydamagesenate hearingvaxshadowbaninformation warfarejabshotinoculationinjectioncovidreceiptsltand we knowexposing evildr james thorpbaby will

