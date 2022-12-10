LT at And We Know
Dec 9, 2022
Well, we have more craziness in the supposed White House to help wake up the masses, we have to stay informed of the MSM lies…so you aren’t caught off guard, Twitter unveiled so much more on shadow banning accounts, Project Veritas uncovers more, and Senate hearing on the VAX is astonishing.
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v1zttly-12.9.22-shadowban-receipts-revealed-on-twitter-vx-experts-prove-damage-done.html
