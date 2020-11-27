Why Plumbers Should Subsidize the College Debt of Women's Studies Majors

The left seems to believe that alleviating college debt and wiping it out will turn our nation into a utopia.

Why should I have had to pay off all my college, while somebody else is giving it for free. The fact that I was responsible, and that we saved for the privilege of going to college, and you want to wipe out the deaths of people who majored in worthless majors like women's studies, and suddenly externalize the debt onto the rest of the population is an absolute crime.



There is no reason that Plumber should work an extra few hours a week and spend time away from their families in order to absorb your feelings and debt.



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