I'll Fly Away - Randall Franks & Dawson Wright - Appalachian Sounds
Randall Franks
Randall Franks
3 followers
Follow
43 views • 24 hours ago

https://RandallFranks.com https://ShareAmericaFoundation.org

A RANDALL FRANKS WEB SERIES - "APPALACHIAN SOUNDS"

Appalachian Entertainer/Actor Randall Franks, "Officer Randy Goode" from TV's "In the Heat of the Night" performs with musical guests on his Americana music show "Appalachian Sounds" featuring artists from country, bluegrass, gospel, folk and the Americana musical genres.

He appears in this video with vocalist, banjo player and guitarist Dawson Wright. Wright is a Share America Foundation Scholar who in addition to his own shows appears with Randall's historic Hollywood Hillbilly Jamboree.

On "I'll Fly Away," Randall Franks plays guitar, Dawson plays banjo as they perform the classic Albert E. Brumley song.

This performance was recorded at UCTV Studios in Fort Oglethorpe, Ga. Special Thanks to Judy O'Neal and the UCTV Staff.

I'll Fly Away (Albert E. Brumley/Brumley and Sons Music Pub./BMI)

Randall Franks is an International Bluegrass Hall of Fame Legend, an Independent Country Music Hall of Fame member, America’s Old Time Country Music Hall of Fame member, Tri-State Gospel Music Hall of Fame member, Atlanta Country Music Hall of Fame member, and a a long-time Grand Ole Opry guest star with a long list of awards in multiple music genres. He is the 2024-25 Josie Music Awards Musician of the Year - Fiddle.

Randall's music is available on ITunes and Amazon Music.

Radio can find releases here: https://airplaydirect.com/music/RandallFranks/

Copyright 2025 Peach Picked Productions

Randall Franks is a TikPik Brand Ambassador: Get Your Pik that Sticks!

 https://www.tikpik.com/?ref=randall_franks

country musicappalachiabanjobluegrass
