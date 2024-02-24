Satan has infiltrated millions of his religious system’s fake unbiblical job pastors to lead to hell

*** Intelligence news update from the Human Homo-Sapiens Race Survival Resistance (HRSR) headquarters and Republic Rebel Alliance battlefront (February 2024). Apostle Peter himself says in 1 Peter 5:1-7 that there is no such thing as Satan Lucifer’s satanic religious system’s “ordained & allowed & trained & non-assassination-attempts-receiving” fake unbiblical job position pastor. He says that the Western feminist nations’ fake fraud scam sham job of a “pastor political commissar information monopoly officer Corporate Christianity CEO” is a job position that Satan Lucifer has created to mislead millions of people to hell and to steal 50% of the 10% illegal tithe post-1873 income tax extorted for their own pastors’ illegal salaries & church staff’s salaries & medical science witchcraft mass genocide industry’s employee health insurance benefits. Peter clearly states here that he is not a pastor or clergy, but he is just one of the elders. He clearly states that a large group of apostles like him and elders like him are the leadership of the church. Peter obliterates Satan Lucifer’s claim that there is a job position called a pastor, and that they are the sole leader and teacher and manager and CEO and political commissar and information monopoly officer of a church corporate system. That lie is debunked by the Bible and the Word of God. The pastors in the Bible were a large group of lower level caretakers in the church, who took care of the needs of the people, and they were not a single dictator who redefined hundreds of Bible verses for Satan Lucifer to worship hundreds of fake foreign gods and to mislead millions of church donators to hell and to steal 10% of their income. It certainly did not refer to the multitude of Satan Lucifer’s pedophile cannibal Satanist Draco reptilian chimera fake alien incarnate avatar pastors, who are running millions of Satan Lucifer’s fake churches in the Western feminist nations. The Western feminist nations’ “naked women’s heads, fallen angel head controlled, men’s pants cross-dressers androgynous transgender” fake churches are not God’s Church, but it is Satan Lucifer’s religious institution. God’s Church is not an institution. The Church met in people’s homes and was run by a large group of apostles and elders, and sent out the most experienced senior elders to different nations as apostles, while the younger elders took over the leadership of the church. Satan Lucifer’s Western feminist nations’ religious system churches are a fake fraud sham scam counterfeit imposter phony church. It is designed to mislead millions of people to hell. Apostle Paul admits that he is not a pope nor a clergy nor a pastor nor a dictator sole leader nor sole information monopoly teacher nor a Corporate Christianity CEO, but he says that he is just one of the elders of many elders who teach and shepherd the flock of God. He clearly states that Satan Lucifer’s system of one clergy pastor and a hierarchy of assistant pastors is a lie of the devil. There was no rank among the elders and Peter did not consider himself higher in rank or position over all the other elders. He also clearly identifies in the original Bible verses that the elders were plural and numerous in number, and not just a single pastor running the church for Satan Lucifer. Any pastor that redefines the Bible verses and refutes Peter and institutes Satan Lucifer’s religious system fraud “hell-leading” institution & 10% tithe income tax agency and Corporate Christianity company is a fraud and a scam artist and a false prophet and a crook and a criminal and an deceiver of Satan Lucifer.

