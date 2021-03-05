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Headline News With Kerry Kinsey - March 5, 2021 (MIRROR)
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51 views • March 05, 2021
Mar 5, 2021
Courtesy of TruNews
A Texas woman has a brain injury after a Covid swab test went wrong.
A Polish doctor dies after getting the Covid vaccine. The physician had recorded a video of his jab while mocking anti-vaxxers. 460 people in the UK have died, after taking the vaccine, which includes more than 240,000 vaccine injuries.
We have some questions you can pose to people who still think we’re in the middle of a global pandemic. Catherine Austin Fitts exposes the connections between Big Tech and the Feds and how they’re engineering a system of planetary control.
Dan Bongino cracks up on, ‘Corona Crazy!’ What’s behind all of the delusion we’re seeing in the world? And we have good news in our praise report about the power of prayer!
https://www.trunews.com/stream/trunews-headlines-with-kerry-kinsey-march-5-2021
Courtesy of TruNews
A Texas woman has a brain injury after a Covid swab test went wrong.
A Polish doctor dies after getting the Covid vaccine. The physician had recorded a video of his jab while mocking anti-vaxxers. 460 people in the UK have died, after taking the vaccine, which includes more than 240,000 vaccine injuries.
We have some questions you can pose to people who still think we’re in the middle of a global pandemic. Catherine Austin Fitts exposes the connections between Big Tech and the Feds and how they’re engineering a system of planetary control.
Dan Bongino cracks up on, ‘Corona Crazy!’ What’s behind all of the delusion we’re seeing in the world? And we have good news in our praise report about the power of prayer!
https://www.trunews.com/stream/trunews-headlines-with-kerry-kinsey-march-5-2021
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