Here’s the Catch About Tuna

Did you know that salmon and shrimp only make up about half of all farmed seafood products? 👀
In this video, Michael Selden, the CEO and co-founder of Finless Foods, talks about the limitations of the tuna fish industry.
According to Michael, although tuna is a LARGER market than salmon, it is much more expensive and cannot be farmed in the same way that salmon can. 🐟
As a result, it is difficult to produce mercury-free and plastic-free tuna at scale, whereas consumers can readily find these options in farmed salmon. 👈
