Plandemic, Truth Behind The Medical Curtain | Perilous World Radio 10/17/22

Alan Masters, Jan Masters, and special guests, Andrew Serafini former United States Air Force Officer founder of Light Dove ministries, and Dr. Judy Mikovits Plandemic star, New York Times Best-Selling Author, American hero, patriot, and virologist, expose the truth.

Plandemic, is the most viewed film ever produced. A billion views globally. A documentary series that shows the connections and conflicts of interest between the media, the medical industry, politics, and the financial industry during the COVID-19 pandemic. Being arrested and held in a suicide ward, trying to be convinced to “Epstein” herself, Dr. Judy says the movie was made to promote her book, Plague of Corruption, however, it went beyond what she anticipated.

Andrew Serafini from Light Dove ministries who works side by side with Dr. Judy Mikovits brings enlightenment and spiritual restoration to people all over the world, will be hosting an event, American Freedom -- The TRUTH Shall be TOLD -- God WINS! Fri, October 28, 2022, 5:00 PM – 9:45 PM PDT, 1602 S El Camino Real 1602 South El Camino Real Oceanside, CA 92056.

• God always wins!

• Deception behind the shots

• Genetically modified organisms, not of God

• Untested and Unsafe

• Ending Plague - is a Scholars’ obligation in an age of corruption.

• Courage is supernatural!

• The importance of bringing God back to the table

• Silence equals death

• Where there is no insight, the people perish.

• Mark of the beast is your mind

• What if you truly believe, what will happen?

• Courage is contagious

• Fusion of biology and technology

If you haven’t watched the Plandemic series, please do so now. It will answer those questions you were too afraid to ask.

