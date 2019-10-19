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Ford Mach 1 Restoration (Pt. 2)
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31 views • October 19, 2019
Progress on the restoration of the 1969 Ford Mach 1 Mustang. The car is now being pieced back together after all the rust has been found and eliminated. Autobody technician Joaquin explains the rebuilding process as the car begins to take shape.
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