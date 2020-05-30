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DNI Ratcliffe releases transcripts of Flynn's calls with Russian Amb to Congress
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16 views • May 30, 2020
Phone conversations between then-incoming White House national security adviser Michael Flynn and Russian Amb, Sergey Kislyak were used as part of the Russia collusion investigation; David Spunt reports.
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