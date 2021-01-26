Communist Commissar Political Officer (Diversity Officer) goes on racist rant against white Trump supporters

#White hating #Communist Commissar Political Officer goes off on victim mentality rant.



‘You need to own it, and deal with it, and deal with it quickly, or else we will not have a country’



The University of Colorado at Colorado Springs’ associate vice chancellor for equity, diversity and inclusion recently went on a video rant stating that white people need to “fix [their] freaking families.”



In an emotionally charged recording posted to Facebook and My Black Colorado.com, Stephany Rose Spaulding says that in response to the January 6 Capitol riot “‘black justice workers are not ok,” and are “angry, infuriated [and] triggered” at how black lives do not matter in America.



Spaulding alleges that in contrast to law enforcement’s actions at the Capitol, “genuinely peaceful” protests by black activists had been met by “snipers and tear gas and rubber bullets and death.”



“We would be dead in this moment,” Spaulding claims, meaning if the Capitol rioters had been black.



“For every person who is out here still trying to have a conversation, or debate about whether or not white supremacy is fucking real, it’s real!” Spaulding continues. “And [black people] will not be ok until every doggone white person out here recognizes [the Capitol riot] is the result of white supremacy. This your fault […] for allowing whiteness to manifest in some BS like this!



“You need to own it, and deal with it, and deal with it quickly, or else we will not have a country […] get it together, white America […] get up off of your behinds and do the work that is necessary to-DAY … I don’t need a hug, I need you to fix your freaking families!”