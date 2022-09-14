"WARS AND RUMORS OF WARS" & That Period Of SPECIAL TRIAL At THE END Of THIS AGE

"...the Lord will make special provision for the protection of His faithful ones, and that this will be an armor of truth, of knowledge, of information granted to them from the great armory, His Word, the Bible. The exhortation that we should take it implies that the Lord will not force it upon any, but to those who are in the right attitude of heart the doors of the armory will be open, and the proper armor supplied in due season, and that they must demonstrate their loyalty and obedience to the Captain by seeking this armor and putting it on. Those who do not thus yield obedience to the Captain's word will not have the protection necessary for this time, and, as intimated in the text by the apostle, they will not be able to stand in this evil day. Soldiers of the cross in previous times had not so much of the armor supplied, neither did they need the special armor that is needed now. They did not live in "this evil day."





The head knowledge that our grandfathers had respecting the divine plan will surely prove insufficient ..."





To say the least!





THE ENTIRE TEXT IS HERE: http://octaman.blogspot.com/2022/09/wars-and-rumors-of-wars-that-period-of.html





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