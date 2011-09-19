[Sep 19, 2011] Yeshua (Jesus) and the Mt. Hermon-Roswell Connection (77.5K views on YouTube) [cptmang]

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In this edited segment, I show what Yeshua (Jesus) was doing at Caesarea Philippi at the base of Mt. Hermon when He asked His disciples "Who do you say that I am?" For more of this teaching, you can get the full hour and a half long video at http://www.seedtheseries.com/blog
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