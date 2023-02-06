2/06/2023 -- ALERT -- SECOND Large M7.8 (M7.5) earthquake strikes Turkey -- Serious Seismic Event

33,557 views Premiered 4 hours agoThe worst case scenario which I proposed yesterday has taken place today. A 2nd very large M7.5-M7.8 earthquake has struck Turkey on top of the first M7.8 .





Last night we discussed this in my video about the original M7.8 in Turkey, that a similar or larger quake could strike nearterm over the next couple days. Today it happened.





The first event devastated the area, and then approximately 9 hours later a 2nd large similar sized earthquake struck about 60 miles North of the original event, and caused similar or worse damage.





Unfortunately we now have reports of thousands of lives lost, and 10's of thousands of injuries (this number is likely to climb over the next several days).





Information on the 2nd large earthquake here: https://earthquake.usgs.gov/earthquak...





M 7.5 - 4 km SSE of Ekinözü, Turkey





2023-02-06 10:24:49 (UTC)

38.024°N 37.203°E

10.0 km depth





