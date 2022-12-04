Why the Rapture Doctrine is Not Biblical: "Rapture" was invented in 1820 in Scotland

Sources: Seedbed "Is the Rapture Doctrine Biblical? (Ben Witherington)"https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cg8lRGqtMHc
Russet House Farm "Why the Rapture is Not Biblical"
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=k-LSAUOsOIY
Seedbed "Where Did Rapture Theology Come From? Ben Witherington III"
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=d_cVXdr8mVs
Marty Boddie "The Rapture is not taught in the Bible"
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=K-n_-IABRn4
"Waking up from the Matrix" about the soul-trap: https://bit.ly/3TTeroP
"Moksha from Earth" about the lighttrap: https://bit.ly/3ghTUZU
"Archons rule Earth" about the 7 planetary rulers: https://bit.ly/3D0RDfl
"Dark Side of Jesus" about John, the true Christos: https://bit.ly/3xZLP24
"The Templar Revelation" https://odysee.com/@SergeantSchultz:2/Lynn-Picknett---Mary-Magdalene:9
"Jesus the Usurper" - https://odysee.com/@SergeantSchultz:2/Lynn-Picknett---Jesus-was-a-Usurper,-John-the-Baptist-was-the-True-Christ.-The-Johannite-Tradition.:9
Psychic project on "Freedom from Soul-Loosh Harvesting" https://odysee.com/@SergeantSchultz:2/Samsara-and-Rebirth:b
