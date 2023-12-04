Magnetic Chicken! 🧲 Buy a small, super powerful magnet for your defensive arsenal!

Create New Account
Alex Hammer
This is a slightly older segment that exposes the true nature of the food (chicken, in particular) that THEY are selling us and WE are consuming. I added a new segment at the end to show you a super cool, super powerful magnet I purchased to detect these adulterated food products in a grocery store.

Arm yourself with the proper tools and the information necessary for detecting these type of threats.

Initial segment mirrored from killuminati but the subsequent segment is mine.


Shared from and subscribe to:

MithChronicler

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/o6UtNZ9JyFvx/





