Magnetic Chicken! 🧲 Buy a small, super powerful magnet for your defensive arsenal!

This is a slightly older segment that exposes the true nature of the food (chicken, in particular) that THEY are selling us and WE are consuming. I added a new segment at the end to show you a super cool, super powerful magnet I purchased to detect these adulterated food products in a grocery store.
Arm yourself with the proper tools and the information necessary for detecting these type of threats.
Initial segment mirrored from killuminati but the subsequent segment is mine.
Shared from and subscribe to:
MithChronicler
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/o6UtNZ9JyFvx/
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.