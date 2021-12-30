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NYPD Breaks Up Child's Birthday Party After Demanding Vaccine Passports
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60 views • December 30, 2021
Dec 29, 2021. The Alex Jones Show.
Alex Jones presents shocking footage out of New York City shows a squad of NYPD officers breaking up a child’s birthday party over their lack of vaccine passports.
Mirrored from https://freeworldnews.tv/watch?id=61ccf29c0679774243e5ce53
Alex Jones presents shocking footage out of New York City shows a squad of NYPD officers breaking up a child’s birthday party over their lack of vaccine passports.
Mirrored from https://freeworldnews.tv/watch?id=61ccf29c0679774243e5ce53
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