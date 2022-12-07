Suffering and Healing - Living Divine Mercy TV Show (EWTN) Ep. 64

Fr. Chris Alar





Dec 1, 2022

What is the proper way to seek healing and how are we to understand it when we or our loved ones are not cured? Should we only rely on God? Should we only rely on physicians and science? Is there ever any value to our suffering? Fr. Chris Alar, MIC, has some answers for us in this episode.





Watch Fr. Chris Alar and the Marian Fathers and Brothers from the National Shrine of Divine Mercy on our new show Living Divine Mercy airing every Wednesday at 6:30pm EST on EWTN. Through teaching segments, Bible and St. Faustina Diary excerpts, as well as real-life examples of people who are living Divine Mercy in their lives, you will learn why Jesus said Divine Mercy is mankind's last hope of salvation! Episode 64: Suffering and Healing.





