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Do Tax Hikes Change Human Behavior, Joe Biden? You BETCHA
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40 views • April 07, 2021
Joe Biden another seem to believe that raising taxes massive amounts of evidence to the contrary as people see a tax regions For loans, the same is true for corporations. Part of the reason the market jumped withTrump's victory in 2016 was due to the fact that he was going to be lowering the tax rate.
It is simple economics and understanding of human nature.
#economics #gametheory #taxes
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It is simple economics and understanding of human nature.
#economics #gametheory #taxes
send bitcoin donations to: 3MAnRSTD38eGYF8Jb5yEjh3d2GcS5ZTADY cheers!
Find me and subscribe on
Locals: http://rechargeFreedom.locals.com
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RechargeFreedomNow
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/rechargefreedom
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/rechargefreedom
Daily Motion: https://www.dailymotion.com/RechargeFreedom
http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more
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