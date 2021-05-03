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Stop Listening To Those 'Sweet Little Lies'
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60 views • May 03, 2021
This BGB reproduction is of a 'Beyond Classified' interview with the inimitable David Icke. The whole subjects of the hoax, the injections, where we are at and what's in store for us unless we stop acquiescing and wake up to the reality of what we face is discussed in depth.
Make no mistake, the hoax pandemic was the gateway to mass inoculation, without the fear, the Cabal's plan to inoculate everyone on the planet for their evil purposes was not possible.
More info. at: https://biggeesblog.cymru
Make no mistake, the hoax pandemic was the gateway to mass inoculation, without the fear, the Cabal's plan to inoculate everyone on the planet for their evil purposes was not possible.
More info. at: https://biggeesblog.cymru
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