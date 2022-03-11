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Iranian leader Ayatollah is the boss of American military leaders JCS. They planning NWO nuclear war
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65 views • March 11, 2022
*** Intelligence news update from the Human Homo-Sapiens Race Survival Resistance (HRSR) headquarters and Republic Rebel Alliance battlefront (March 2022). While there are literally millions and millions of Western feminist nations’ pedophile cannibal Satanist disinformation agents and their religious Christian freak hordes followers, who are redefining Bible verses and rebelling against women’s head coverings so that their heads are controlled by the fallen angels, on these alternative media sites like BitChute and Brighteon to mislead them into believing that they are fighting the evil cabal liberal Zionists, their own right-wing patriots’ Sabbatean Frankist Satanist Ceres planet Nazi SS 4th Reich imperial space fleet’s U.S. Joint Chiefs of Staff and reptilian hybrid American military leaders are servants of the “Black Sun” Satanist supreme leader of Iran Ayatollah Khamenei. The Pentagon U.S. military leaders, who report to Iran’s Ayatollah Khamenei, are all planning to start a nuclear war to kill the most evil and dumbest “women’s head coverings rebelling fallen angel head controlled” post-1960s Western feminist nations’ hippies and hippy’s children and hippy’s grandchildren human homo-sapiens specie and religious Christian freak horde right wing patriots, as soon as we real Christians finish our warnings and are raptured up to heaven. These religious Christian freak hordes, who are redefining hundreds of Bible verses and rebelling against women’s head coverings so that their heads are controlled by the fallen angels, and who are cross-dressing in “Satan Lucifer’s post-1960s cross-dress-project” men’s trousers, and paying unbiblical 10% salary tithe taxes to their Satan Lucifer’s “ordained & allowed & trained” church pastors, and worshipping Satan Lucifer’s pre-1941 “The Plan’s” Bible prophecy rapture billion dollar industry’s pedophile cannibal Satanist pastors, condone all of this evil by their silence, in order to hide and cover-up all of this 100% truth of God that we real Christians are warning & exposing & teaching & sharing & informing them in Jesus’ self-sacrificial love, without sleeping or eating or bathing or looking for work to cover our own living costs or marrying, while getting horrific persecutions and getting cooked alive by CIA microwave oven weapons from next door homes and rooms every day. They will get slaughtered by their own American and Western feminist nations’ military leaders and Draco reptilian chimera alien incarnate avatar pedophile MJ-12 leader Nazi “Black Sun” Satanist Donald Trump and their earth’s hidden matriarchal rulers like Katy Perry and Hillary Clinton and Queen Elizabeth and Oprah Winfrey and Mother Teresa and Lady Gaga and female church pastors and female corporate executives and female military leaders. These accursed Western feminist nations’ “women’s head coverings rebelling fallen angel head controlled” End Times generation is the most wicked dumbest generation that has ever existed in human history, and they believe their Satan Lucifer’s earth’s hidden matriarchal rulers New Age Wicca witch mother goddess cult Atlantis priestess pedophile cannibal Satanist feminists who are torturing & lesbian raping & sacrificing & eating 12 million of our human specie children are heroes and gods, and they consider our Almighty Holy Righteous Loving Creator God YHWH Jesus’ samurai warriors of Christ, who are defending them and their families and the human specie and humanoid species and allies and the earth and women & children, as crazy lunatic idiotic heretic narcotic maniac legalist Bible-literalist Jesus-loyalist misogynist bigots.
Photos at: https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver
Photos at: https://gab.com/humanracesurvivalresistance
Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
See full article at:
https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/
https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver
Tags:
#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspaceprogram #funny #lol #giveaway #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #photography #survival #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5G #vaccine
Photos at: https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver
Photos at: https://gab.com/humanracesurvivalresistance
Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
See full article at:
https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/
https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver
Tags:
#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspaceprogram #funny #lol #giveaway #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #photography #survival #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5G #vaccine
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