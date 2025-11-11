"Europe must be European, Europe is Christian, not Muslim"

In Spain, the far-right held a rally. They marched through the center of Madrid calling for the deportation of all migrants from the country.

The protesters carried photos of Spanish left-wing politicians with mutilated faces, and photos of people killed by migrants.

Adding, from Rybar:

Islam Cancels and Prohibits📝

European Traditions and Events

This autumn, Europe is experiencing a new wave of cancellations and restrictions of once-traditional public events — from Christmas markets to football matches.

🔻Geography of Cancellations and Prohibitions:

▪️In London, protest actions were moved from migrant-dense neighborhoods. In Sheffield, the Somali-origin mayor canceled the traditional Christmas lights show, apparently implementing Somalia's policy.

▪️Restrictions affected football matches. West Ham United fans were warned against displaying the red poppy, and in Birmingham, the guest sector was closed for fans of the Israeli club Maccabi from Tel Aviv, fearing clashes.

▪️Germany placed responsibility for Christmas market safety on municipalities, threatening traditional events.

▪️In Malmö, cinemas refused a Jewish film festival due to threats. In the Netherlands, Geert Wilders suspended his campaign due to threats.

🖍Authorities adapt to Muslim demands, from asylum to canceling Christian traditions.

🚩Europe is hostage to its migration policy, forced to limit customs for "tolerance" and "inclusivity".

🏳️Statements about introducing "jizya" no longer seem far-fetched, as authorities increase financial responsibility for Christmas market safety.

❗️What was normal now becomes a target for Islamic communities dictating their terms.

📌Each cancellation confirms: European democracy retreats where it encounters the Islamic factor, turning security policy into an instrument of cultural capitulation.