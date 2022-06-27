Dr Jennifer Daniels - Good Bugs & Bacteria Are Good, Until They Turn Bad on OneRadioNetwork with Patrick Timpone (06.25.19)

-Parasites, according to Dr. Daniels may be the number one issue for most people. She gives arguments for having your own toilet and not using public toilets.



-Patrick has his own little personal discovery session about late night tummy burning and potential H Pylori



-She suggests at the end of the day using turpentine with sugar as has been done for centuries is the best way to go after creepy crawlies



-Lance calls in from Escondido and asks about a knee that is causing problems



-Dr. Daniels says the Shilajit black tar from Russia is optimal way to get your minerals



-Meat trimmings, gristle, fat and all that goes with muscle meats are necessary for proper nutrition



-She suggests one drop of turpentine per kilo of body weight may be best dosage and can be rubbed on the tummy



A SAMPLING OF THE EMAILS:

-Am following your candida cleanse diet to reduce blood sugars. Been on for about a month, but still not showing too much reduction.

-What is the best way to take or mask the flavor of the blackstrap molasses?



-There’s clinical research showing benefits for the kidneys of supplementing with low-medium dose niacinamide and small amounts of baking soda.



-What I can take for Diabetic Neuropathy? I’ve got very sensitive skin on the right side side of my stomach and going round to my back. The skin is so sensitive in this area I can’t bear to let clothes touch it.



-Please recommend a good water distiller. What do I have to add to the distilled water to replace the lost minerals during distilling?



-Is drinking coffee (1 cup a day) overall beneficial or harmful for me, and why?



-I am a 48 year old male who is 5’10 and weighs 140 pounds. I have a distended abdomen and “man boobs” even though I don’t believe I have much belly fat. Do you have any recommendations?



-I have a 65 y.o. friend that has an issue with his hands, both swelling and fungus on his palms and knuckles. He suffered a heart attack a few years ago, so I know that the Docs have him on a statins, and another drug to control his sugar levels.



-On a vegan diet, but seem to be wasting away and feeling frail. Though I walk and bike, my muscles are thinning. male, 69 on nature thyroid. How to increase strength and testosterone to stay ahead of the game?

-my 30 year old Daughter, she’s been a strict vegetarian for approximately 2 years. She has actually gained weight, but most concerning his her mental health, her thought process and overall behavior has just become very bizarre. Can the Vegetarian lifestyle create a mental illness in people? And why the weight gain?



-Will the Candida Cleanser protocol with the Turpentine will also remove larger parasites like pin worms, heart worms and tape worms? Would the same quantity of Turpentine be used, or would require a higher daily amount?



-My hair seems to get grayer when I’m stressed and then when the stress eases, starts turning back to normal. I have been taking spirulina regularly for the past 2 months and it just dawned on me that ALL my gray is gone. Can you elaborate on the cause of gray hair? IS stress the culprit? Nutrition? And why does spirulina work?



-Ask Dr. Daniels if she thinks we get liver flukes? And if so, does turpentine take care of them?



-an elderly friend who started pondering why her parents generation seemed to have lived long healthy lives but noticed her generation, her included, struggling with their health. My theory is: too many vaccinations, GMOs, wireless radiation and going to the doctor too much.



-13 yr son ate a raw cashew nut and within minutes developed a swollen tongue. Later on his ears swelled up and welts appeared all over his body. He was taken to the hospital and was diagnosed as having an anaphylaxis reaction. What is anaphylaxis and how can it be prevented?



-If my immune system is dysregulated. Will turpentine work for me since it’s up to the immune system to deal with the parasites post turpentine? I’d prefer not to kill within my body releasing bacteria, viruses and metals into my body it can’t handle at a fast rate. I’m hoping turpentine can stun these parasites and then I’ll have mimosa pudica trap and take out of the body in tact



-When I wear a hat, even though it’s not pushing hard into my forehead, I get a mark there for a while after. Similarly, socks leave imprints into the calves. Is this due to poor kidney function?





FREE CANDIDA CLEANER Reports: https://t.me/DrJenniferDaniels/1387

Dr Daniels Interviews, Podcast & Shows: https://t.me/DrJenniferDaniels

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https://oneradionetwork.com/health/dr-jennifer-daniels-good-bugs-and-bacteria-are-good-until-they-turn-bad-and-versa-vica-june-25-2019/

