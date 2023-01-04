This Is How Meditation Prepares You for the Good and Bad

Did you know you can combine physical activity with meditation? Here’s how you can do it:

In this video, Nita Sweeney, the author of “Make Every Move A Meditation: Mindful Movement for Mental Health, Well-Being, and Insight”, shares how people can incorporate meditation into their physical routines. 👇

According to Nita, the point of meditation is to learn HOW to be present with all of your experiences, even the unpleasant ones. 👈