David Icke Predicts What's Coming Next

Bright Insight
Nov 15, 2023
Today's Sponsors: www.bioptimizers.com/brightinsight - Enter code: BRIGHTINSIGHT at checkout!
BIRCH GOLD: Visit birchgold.com/brightinsight to receive a free info kit on gold, and claim your eligibility before Black Friday to receive free gold bars on your qualified purchase! https://freekit.birchgold.com/gold-silver-ira-tra/?utm_medium=tv&utm_campaign=rumble&utm_source=bi&msid=38193&utm_content=bright_insight&placement=bi&subid=web
Support David Icke! https://davidicke.com/
Shop David's Books: https://shop.davidicke.com/us/
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v3vxswk-david-icke-predicts-whats-coming-next....html
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.