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Zhirinovsky strikes again - is this the future Ukraine?
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49 views • March 20, 2022
Telegram - Inessa S. | ”Transcarpathia, Lviv, Ternopil, Volyn, Ivano-Frankovsk, Rivne - the West part of the country belonged to the Polish-Lithuanian Commonwealth, until the 1600s.
Earlier - Zhirinovsky predicted Operation Z almost to the day, as well as other notable events.” | MY NOTE: THE SOUTH OF WESTERN PART OF UKRAINE BELONGED TO ROMANIA (THE NORTHERN BUCOVINA WAS PART OF HISTORICAL ROMANIA).
Earlier - Zhirinovsky predicted Operation Z almost to the day, as well as other notable events.” | MY NOTE: THE SOUTH OF WESTERN PART OF UKRAINE BELONGED TO ROMANIA (THE NORTHERN BUCOVINA WAS PART OF HISTORICAL ROMANIA).
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