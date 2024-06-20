Bump Stocks | Vegas Massacre | The View Goes Ballistic

Gabe looks into the Supreme court decision, the event that made bump stocks famous and the unhinged reaction.





Learn More About Church and State at: https://www.churchandstate.media where you can support us by donating and find links to shop with our affiliates.

Learn How to Protect Your Wealth Against Inflation Today At:

www.BH-PM.com tell them Church and State sent you.





Support Church and State Today By Buying Anything from www.MyPillow.com Using PROMO “CHURCHANDSTATE”

Learn More & Request Tickets to General Flynn and Clay Clark's ReAwaken America Tour Today by Clicking HERE: **https://www.thrivetimeshow.com/reawaken-america-tour/





**Scholarship Pricing Is Available to Make This Event Affordable for All

**You May Also Request Tickets by Texting: 918-851-0102





Subscribe to our Locals Community (churchandstate1.locals.com)





Rumble (@CHURCHANDSTATE1776)





SubStack (churchandstate.substack.com)





**Buy from our affiliates and tell them Church and State sent you, help fund our fight against tyranny.

**Tune in to Church and State every weekday on ACN Radio affiliates.