Your Hidden Power: How Natural Intelligence (NI) Can Transform Everything!

Enjoy this relaxed podcast with Wendy Nadherny Fachon and Cory Edmund Endrulat, talking about Natural Intelligence, sharing examples and observances from the natural world and ourselves, as well as unique insights onto the man-made world we have created. With this wisdom, there may be large implications for control structures and artificial intelligence. Cory Endrulat wrote "Natural Intelligence: The Technology of Peace" with several world leaders in different industries, sharing unique solutions such as permaculture and voluntaryism
Cory starts speaking 12:00
Learn more about Wendy's work: https://dreamvisions7radio.com/the-story-walking-radio-hour-with-wendy-fachon/
Bigfoot Food Forest (5 Acre Project In Central West FL): https://www.youtube.com/@BigfootFoodForest
The Two Solutions of the Future, Permaculture and Voluntaryism: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1TcwONlefic
Health Revealed (Huge Project on Untold Psychology): https://www.youtube.com/@Health-Revealed
Write An Article, Sign Up For Our Weekly Newsletter, Learn & More: https://theliberator.us
Most Powerful Video Compilation: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lsCPxDpKDlA
Over 70 Clips, 50 Speakers & 100s of Resources: https://theliberator.us/show
All The Links: https://taplink.cc/coryhealth
